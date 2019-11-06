Box truck damaged by utility lines near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A box truck was damaged when it ran into utility lines off Trinity Road in Cary on Tuesday.
The truck’s roof was damaged and left hanging off the side of the vehicle.
The collision occurred near Clinton Place and Baker Road.
Duke Energy crews have been dispatched to help with the downed lines.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
