Box truck flips in Wake Forest crash, blocking lanes of major road for 2 hours

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned box truck closed lanes of a major road in Wake Forest Tuesday afternoon, Town officials said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

It resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/N.C. 98 Bypass near Heritage Lake Road, spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

Emergency personnel were at the scene and a detour was in place.

The area was cleared and lanes reopened just after 6:30 p.m.

 Minor injuries were reported in the wreck, officials later said.

