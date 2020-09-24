Boy born at UNC REX on same day his father was 23 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby boy born Tuesday in Raleigh was born at the same hospital as his father, on the same day, 23 years apart.

Malik Irvin Hunter II was born at UNC REX on Sept. 22, 2020. He was named for his father, who was born at the same place on Sept. 22, 1997, the hospital said.

Everyone is doing well and the plan is for them to go home on Thursday, UNC REX said.

The hospital said “life goes on during these chaotic times,” referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3,500 babies have been born at UNC REX in 2020.

More headlines from CBS17.com: