RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby boy born Tuesday in Raleigh was born at the same hospital as his father, on the same day, 23 years apart.
Malik Irvin Hunter II was born at UNC REX on Sept. 22, 2020. He was named for his father, who was born at the same place on Sept. 22, 1997, the hospital said.
Everyone is doing well and the plan is for them to go home on Thursday, UNC REX said.
The hospital said “life goes on during these chaotic times,” referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3,500 babies have been born at UNC REX in 2020.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- Colin Kaepernick calls to abolish police after Breonna Taylor decision
- ‘Send me a text’: Barack Obama gives out phone number on social media, says he’ll reply
- UNC football’s Ja’Qurious Conley to step up in Myles Wolfolk’s absence
- Boy born at UNC REX on same day his father was 23 years ago
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now