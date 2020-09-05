Boy injured after he’s hit by car while chasing soccer ball at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A boy was injured when he was hit by a car in a Raleigh apartment complex parking area Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Oligvy Court, which is at the Sumerlyn apartments off Rock Quarry Road, according to police.

Police said a 6-year-old boy darted out into the parking area while chasing a soccer ball.

The boy was hit by a vehicle and suffered injuries to his left leg. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The boy was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said no charges are expected in the incident.

More headlines from CBS17.com: