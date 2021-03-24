Boy pronounced dead after being found lying in road near Garner, sheriff’s office says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a boy who was found lying in the road near Garner Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Benson Road near Jr. Drive just before 11 p.m. “after a little boy was found lying in the road.”

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the death.

The sheriff’s office has not released the boy’s name, age or what they believe led to the child’s death.