RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy is in WakeMed after nearly drowning in the Neuse River on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to Milburnie Park about a water rescue. Thie area is known alternately as the Old Milburnie Dam and Raleigh Beach.

The fire department said it had received numerous calls that gave different locations which led firefighters to believe there were multiple people involved.

Because of this, other area fire departments and first responders were called in. A “hasty’ search, which involves making a search by foot along pathways, was made and it was determined that there was only one victim.

The boy was found and revived at 4:06 p.m., the fire department said. He was then taken to WaleMed. His condition is unknown.

The fire department told CBS 17 that when people are in recreational areas or near water, they need to know where they are in order to avoid the confusion that the numerous calls produced in this situation.

New Hope, Kingthdale, and Raleigh fire departments responded to the water rescue, as did Raleigh police and EMS.