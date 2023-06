RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –A juvenile boy was stabbed by a family member in Raleigh early Thursday morning, police say.

At 3:17 a.m., police responded to a stabbing call in the 9900 block of Pineville Road, which is an apartment complex near Brier Creek in Raleigh.

Police said a juvenile boy was stabbed by a family member. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.