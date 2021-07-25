Boy and dad among 4 injured in dog attack in North Raleigh

Raleigh police at the scene after the dog attack. Photo by Mackenzie Stasko/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dad and son were bitten by dogs during an attack that police said also injured two other people in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving the four victims was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, which is off Lynn Road, according to Raleigh police.

The attack happened when a boy, around 10-years-old, was outside his home, according to a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

The witness said he saw two large Rottweilers running nearby and told the boy to go inside his home.

After the boy was told to go inside his home, the two dogs ran and jumped on the boy, attacking him.

The boy’s father then came outside and was bitten by at least one of the dogs, the neighbor said.

The father then stabbed one of the dogs, and both of the dogs ran from the area.

The neighbor said that the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that two other people were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The dogs were captured by authorities by 3:25 p.m., police said.