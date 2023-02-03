RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bumpy and uneven stretch — that is also prone to flooding — of Interstate-440 between Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue has not been kind to drivers.

In January, CBS 17 spoke to Andrea Martinez of Raleigh. She said her windshield was cracked due to a rock flying up from the road and hitting the middle of her windshield.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation told CBS 17 a contractor is in place and the whole road is scheduled to be resurfaced by the fall of 2024.

CBS 17 followed up to see if drivers could expect any temporary fixes before that.

Aaron Moody, a public information officer with NCDOT, said temporary patching was done a couple of years ago, but no paving is scheduled to happen again before the full resurfacing project.

“Meanwhile, we are also under contract to resurface this stretch entirely when temperatures are higher, so it is neither financially responsible nor is it feasible to make temporary repairs at this point,” Moody said.

The area near the Glenwood Avenue exit is also known to flood when it rains, as CBS 17 has previously reported in the past.

Moody also said there’s a special top layer of pavement that addresses hydroplaning issues.

“It is still serving that purpose and we are not planning to disrupt that benefit,” Moody said.

While Todd Martin of Raleigh would like to see the road fixed sooner, he was happy to hear there’s a plan in place. He said he had a close call while driving his work car the other day.

“Just the other day I was in front of another car, and I don’t know if it came off of his actual car or what, but an actual big rock popped up and hit the side of my car,” he said.

Martin said it didn’t crack his windshield but did scare him.

Flooding along I-440 in June 2022. Photo by Darran Todd/CBS 17

Maiar Martin said she would like to see relief sooner rather than later. She said her car was damaged while driving along that stretch of I-440.

“I actually had an experience where there was something on the road and someone like sped past me and it actually hit the side of my car and damaged the side of my car,” she said.

Moody said work can begin once the weather is warmer.

“Our engineers explored several options and determined not making changes until the stretch is resurfaced in the spring is the best and safest option,” Moody said.