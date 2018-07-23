Carbon monoxide fumes prompt Raleigh building evacuation, street closure Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matt Morrison/CBS 17 News [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities have shut down a portion of a street in downtown Raleigh after carbon monoxide fumes were in a building.

Firefighters began searching a six-story mixed-use building at 510 Glenwood Avenue after an alarm call went out about 2 p.m.

According to the Raleigh Fire Department, the building was evacuated. The area around Glenwood Avenue and West Johnston Street was closed.

West Johnston Street was closed between Glenwood Avenue and West Street.

Our crew on the scene reports at least two people were treated.

Fire officials later said that a construction machine's exhaust was the source of the carbon monoxide.

By 8 p.m. the roads were open and people were allowed back in the building at 510 Glenwood Avenue.

An earlier report incorrectly said that the source of the fumes was a gas leak.