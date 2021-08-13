Raleigh Mayor pushes for Wake County mask mandate by 5pm Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County mayors met in an open meeting Friday morning and Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said she is looking to instill a mask mandate for the city as early as 5 p.m. on Friday.

Baldwin met with Wake County Mayor Vivian Jones, Wake County Commissioner Matthew Calabria, Associate Medical Director and Epidemiology Program Director for Wake County Nicole Mushonga, among others, to discuss a potential county-wide mandate.

Calabria said while it would help if people throughout the state all wore masks again, he would not push for a state-wide mandate and thinks it would be best to leave it up to individual counties.

The decision to instate a mask mandate comes as Wake County as seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, specifically with the delta variant, Mushonga said.

Mushonga highlighted a 972-percent increase from the first week of June to the first week of August in the county, as well as a 123-percent increase in hospitalizations in the last 14 days.

She added that Wake County is also seeing its largest surge in the first week of January, with 3,031 positive cases through just the first eight days of August.

Mushonga noted this could be because of the increase in testing nationwide, as Wake County has seen an 18-percent increase in recent weeks, but the positivity rate of cases is approximately 1,000 less than July in just more than the first week of the month. Wake County saw 4,627 cases in all of July.

The current trajectory of the virus is on a 81-percent increase, with Wake County seeing an increase of 8.2-percent as of Thursday, Mushonga said.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.