Breasts, tenders, thighs, and drumsticks: Another day, another chicken sale in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, House of Raeford Farms is holding another surplus chicken sale in the Triangle – this time at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The sale, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m., had people lining up hours ahead of time to get in on the poultry company’s sale on chicken breasts, tenders, thighs, and drumsticks.

The company held a chicken sale in Knightdale on Tuesday that drew hundreds, some who showed up Monday night in order to make sure they got a bargain on chicken.

The company is selling 40-pound cases of tenders for $50, jumbo boneless skinless breasts for $45, jumbo boneless skinless thighs for $35, and drumsticks for $15.

House of Raeford Farms is offering the deal to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said they have surplus chicken because restaurants either aren’t buying any chicken because they’re closed or they’re buying far less because demand is down since restaurants can only offer food for takeout and delivery.

Yesterday’s sale in Knightdale was over before it was even supposed to begin. Employee started the sale an hour ahead of the scheduled start time and sold out of two trucks of chicken – tens of thousands of pounds – by 9 a.m.

Six trucks will be at the Fairgrounds today and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be on scene to direct traffic in the area.

You can head over to 1025 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh if you’d like to try and take advantage of the deal.

