MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) —Breeze Airways has begun service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Tampa and Las Vegas.

According to a release from the airline, the new nonstop routes from RDU to both TPA and LAS will be served on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

To mark the occasion, Breeze is offering introductory one-way fare sales of $39 to Tampa and $69 to Las Vegas. The special fares have certain restrictions, including purchase by Sept. 18 and travel by March 7, 2024.

The airline also currently has a promotion that allows travelers to get 50 percent off their base fare for travel on all routes through March 7, 2024. The promotion ends Thursday.

Breeze Airways, which began service at RDU in February, now has direct service from the Triangle to nearly a dozen cities across the country.

In July, they announced their newest route to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. That seasonal service will begin Nov. 17 and operate twice a week.