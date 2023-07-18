MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Low-cost airline Breeze Airways has announced a new nonstop route from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Starting November 17, Breeze will operate seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. The flight will be available two days a week in the spring and summer and will be flown on Airbus A220 aircraft.

An introductory fare for the RDU-RSW route has one-way fares starting as low as $39 one way. Restrictions include ticket purchase by July 24 and travel by January 9, 2024.

The connection to RSW will be Breeze Airways’ 12th nonstop route from RDU. The carrier currently offers direct service to the following cities (not including Fort Myers):

Breeze Airways nonstop flights from RDU