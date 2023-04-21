RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Brewgaloo is back in downtown Raleigh, bringing thousands upon thousands to Fayetteville Street for the first day of the annual festival Friday evening.

More than 110 breweries from across North Carolina are participating, making it the largest craft beer festival in the state.

“It is so unique to have an event like this, it’s a one state only beer festival, and to have it of this size,” said Jennifer Martin, the event organizer.

Now in its 12th year, Brewgaloo is the second-largest craft beer festival in the entire country. Amongst the crowds of people Friday evening was Gov. Roy Cooper, who touted the continued economic impact of the brewing industry.

“It brings about $2.3 billion to our economy,” the governor said.

There’s well over 300 breweries across North Carolina. For the ones in Raleigh this weekend, each gets a unique opportunity to bring their beer to customers to sample.

“We’re a little far from Raleigh, so sometimes it gets a little bit hard for people to come out that far just to drink. But even if I get one customer from it, it’s worth it for me,” said Zak Fein, who owns Goldsboro Brew Works.

Like many local breweries, Goldsboro Brew Works has a unique backstory.

“I was a home brewer in the military, Goldsboro was a beer desert. There was nowhere to get a good beer when I got stationed there, so started making it in five-gallon buckets in my garage, and it turned into all this,” Fein explained.

While Wayne County brewery is back for its second year at the festival, others are getting a chance to reap the benefits of the huge event for the very first time.

The owner of JoCo Brewing Company, which launched last January in Garner, says he’s always wanted to be a part of the event.

“Honestly, it’s been a little overwhelming for me, the feedback that we’ve had so far on our beer. I never expected it to be so well-received,” Jonny Shwonick said.

Shwonick says he’s not looking for his brewery to become huge, but he’s excited to have the chance to get JoCo’s name out to more people.

While the weather was perfect for the first day of the festival, there’s question marks about what day two could bring.

With the potential for severe weather Saturday, Martin says they’re prepared to adjust if severe storms roll through the city,

“If rain’s coming, obviously we’ll watch for inclement weather, we do have a text messaging system that we’ll use that notify all vendors and breweries to help spread the word in case of any delays due to the thunder and lightning, otherwise the event will go on,” she said.

Brewgaloo continues on Saturday from noon until eight.