RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Brian Sluss, the ex-boyfriend of a Holly Springs woman killed in 2019, was convicted Thursday of her murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

A Wake County jury found the 46-year-old guilty of first-degree murder involving domestic violence in the death of Monica Moynan, bringing an abrupt end to the two-week trial.

The verdict came after prosecutors and the defense presented their closing arguments earlier Thursday.

Moynan’s body has never been found. The 23-year-old mother of two was last seen in April 2019 and was reported missing that July.

Police in Holly Springs began investigating Moynan’s disappearance as a homicide in October 2019, and warrants showed a history of domestic violence.

Sluss was arrested in May 2020 in Tazewell County, Virginia, and was transported to Wake County.