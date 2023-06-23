RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The BrickUniverse Convention is back in Raleigh, and this weekend you can check out several Lego displays.

CBS 17 got a sneak peek on Friday and spoke with the artists behind the pieces.

Johnathan Lopes’ love for Legos started as a child and has turned into a passion project.

“It’s a unique toy in that it spans generations. Me and my older brother back in the 1900’s… would play with Lego’s forever. That was our toy growing up,” said Lopes.

As an artist he’s been creating unique works of art with the toys for 25 years.

His display is just one of the works of art that can be seen at BrickUniverse this June weekend.

This year, his theme is all about love.

One of the many displays at BrickUniverse (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

“My thought behind this was that the more love we give, I think, the better world we’ll have but we also will receive it as well,” said Lopes.

Legos are what also brought artist Rocco Buttliere joy as a child.

His art is all about popular landmarks.

CBS 17 caught up with him as he worked on a recreation of ancient Rome.

“There was a ton of research involved but not just in books or online, I did actually go there and go to some of the sites as well,” said Buttliere.

Nostalgia and creativity are just a few takeaways artists want to see from the event. They’re also hoping it sparks an interest for kids as well.

“I think it starts getting those spatial gears going at a pretty young age and just like anything else the more you’d do it the more lessons you would learn,” said Buttliere.

Lopes agrees.

“We’re creating things from what we remember to be a child’s joy,” said Lopes.

BrickUniverse runs until Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center. You can find more information on ticket prices and times here.