RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The highly acclaimed and anticipated LEGO fan convention, BrickUniverse, is returning to Raleigh for it’s ninth year.

The event will take place over the weekend offering LEGO enthusiasts of any age to enjoy unique creations by artists and many exciting activities.

The convention will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center June 23-25. This year, BrickUniverse is bringing an array of new creations and attractions that will leave all attendees inspired and amazed.

“We are thrilled to bring BrickUniverse back to Raleigh for the ninth year in a row,” said Angela Beights, organizer of BrickUniverse. “Each year, we strive to curate a unique and immersive LEGO experience for our attendees, and this year is no exception. Our team of talented builders and exhibitors has worked tirelessly to create stunning new creations that will captivate the imagination of visitors.”

Attendees can expect to see awe-inspiring LEGO displays like intricate cityscapes, castles and iconic landmarks meticulously crafted from LEGO bricks. The convention will also feature special exhibits showcasing popular LEGO themes like Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

(Courtesy of York Beights)

BrickUniverse will also host interactive building zones where visitors can let their creativity run wild and build their own LEGO creations.

“We want to create an environment where LEGO enthusiasts can truly immerse themselves in the world of LEGO,” Beights added. “BrickUniverse aims to inspire creativity, foster imagination, and bring people together through the shared love for LEGO bricks.”

Tickets can be purchased here.