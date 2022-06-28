RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The LEGO fan event BrickUniverse is returning to Raleigh in July.

It will have over 40,000 square feet of LEGOS and lots of activities related to the bricks, according to officials.

Officials said BrickUniverse was founded by Greyson Beights in 2015 when he was 14 years old.

“BrickUniverse was started to inspire creativity and learning, all through LEGO bricks,” said Beights. “LEGO is a toy, but it is also so much more. It can be used to teach science, technology, math, engineering, history, art and BrickUniverse lets attendees experience all of that.”

The event is taking place July 9-10 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.