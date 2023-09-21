KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina bridge is getting a new name to honor 23-year-old Officer Ryan Andrew Hayworth, who died on Oct. 17, 2021 when responding to a call on I-540.

A drunk driver hit the behind of the police cruiser that Officer Hayworth and one other officer were in while investigating a crash on I-540. The NC Department of Transportation announced the renaming of the bridge on Knightdale Boulevard continuing through I-540 to continue Officer Hayworth’s memory and legacy.

The Town of Knightdale, Knightdale Police Department and NCDOT are holding Officer Ryan A. Hayworth Bridge Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. located at Knightdale Station Park.