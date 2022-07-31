RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 in Raleigh will be closed for the third night in a row to repair a bridge that was damaged by a truck Friday afternoon, police said.

The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.

A large truck with an elevated object traveling on Western Boulevard hit the underside of the I-440 bridge, officials said.

Images from the scene showed a damaged metal girder that was hit by the truck’s raised object.

I-440 eastbound at Western Boulevard will be closed Sunday night into Monday morning as crews make repairs to the bridge, Raleigh police said.

The same segment was closed Friday night into Saturday and again Saturday night into Sunday morning for previous repairs.

Raleigh police said there will be overnight closings until repairs are complete.