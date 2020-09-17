Briggs Hardware leaving downtown Raleigh after more than 150 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A staple of the downtown Raleigh business community for more than 150 years is leaving the city for Emerald Isle.
Briggs Hardware said Thursday in a statement that owner Evelyn Briggs Davis’ lease wasn’t renewed by the landlord, so she made the decision to open a new venture in Emerald Isle.
“It’s an exciting new chapter for both the business and my family,” said Davis, the sixth-generation owner of the company. “My family has had second homes on the Crystal Coast for a few decades, first at Atlantic Beach and now Emerald Isle. I plan to retire the store and myself at this wonderful beach.”
The grand opening of the new store is planned for Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. It will reside in the former location of the Carolina Wine Mixer at Emerald Isle, the statement said.
