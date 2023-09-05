CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people came together in Cary on Tuesday night to honor the professor killed in last week’s shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Dr. Zijie Yan is being remembered as a brilliant scientist and a loving father. Speakers at the vigil shared memories of his life and sent condolences to his family.

Several local and state representatives spoke about the professor.

“His story is one that at this point we’ve seen far too often – a bright, young family man struck down far before his time by an act of senseless violence,” said North Carolina House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives.

Stories sent in by colleagues and friends who could not be there in person were read in Chinese.

Democratic State Representative Ya Liu of Wake County said she’s been in contact with Dr. Yan’s family.

“It’s absolutely devastating for them,” Liu said.

His family attended the vigil. Dr. Yan leaves behind his parents, a wife and two little girls, ages seven and two.

“The 7-year-old knows what’s going on,” Liu said. “She’s been crying. She actually saw her father’s picture on YouTube, and she’s been crying asking for her dad.”

The vigil was organized by Liu, the Chinese American Friendship Association and North Carolina Asian Americans Together. The executive director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together, Chavi Khanna Koneru, said the group saw anti-Asian hate spread on social media when a photo of the suspect was posted.

“We were expecting a lot of fear and wanting to respond to that,” Koneru said. “Also, we want to honor the fact that we lost a member of the Asian American community.”

Dr. Yan started working at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2019. The university held a vigil for him on campus last week.