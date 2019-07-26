Road reopens after water line break in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A broken water line beneath the street caused a road closure in northeast Raleigh on Friday, according to crews on scene.

Wake County deputies and Aqua North Carolina responded to the scene near Durant Road and Koupela Drive. The road was closed due to concern that someone driving over it may cause a sinkhole, officials said.

Deputies on scene said the weight of someone walking on it could be enough for the road to buckle.

Five homes in the neighborhood are affected by the bust in the water line, contractors said.

Crews did not have an estimation for how long the repairs would take.

The road was open to traffic around 11 p.m. Friday, but it was unclear if repairs were complete.

