Salwa Saif Assaedi, 30, of Cary (left) and Abraham Saif Assaedi, 27, of Oxford

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said Friday they arrested a man a day after a woman was arrested in a shooting that took place earlier this week.

The shooting, which seriously injured a man, took place at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, according to Cary police.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.

Officers said Thursday that Salwa Saif Assaedi, 30, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Cary police said Assaedi’s brother, Abraham Saif Assaedi, 27, of Oxford, surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon with his attorney present.

Assaedi has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Police said the shooting was “domestic-related,” and there is no danger to the community.

The suspect arrested Friday was held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Cary police said after Friday’s arrest the case was turned over to the Wake County District Attorney’s office.