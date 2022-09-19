RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Raleigh parking lot earlier this month.

Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were identified as suspects by the Raleigh Police Department after Lalo Catro-Ibarra, 50, was found dead in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chapanoke Road.

Catro-Ibarra was found dead just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, Raleigh police said.

Both Julian and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez have been arrested, transported to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with murder, according to police.