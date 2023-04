RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department is working to contain a fire along Interstate 540 and Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Chief Robert Hodge told CBS 17 three units are working to contain a brush fire that looked to be in multiple places along the highway Wednesday afternoon. However, Hodge confirmed it was in one location.

The brush fire ignited at 4:58 p.m. and no cause has been determined.

Traffic delays are expected.