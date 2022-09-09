RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon offer another nonstop flight.

According to RDU’s website, American Airlines will have nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico starting in November.

The Cancun flight will operate weekly from Nov. 5 through March 25, RDU says.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after RDU announced new nonstop flights to the Bahamas through Bahamasair.

Those are also set to begin in November.

For more information on RDU’s nonstop destinations, click here.