RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — BugFest is back at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Whether or not you’re a fan of bugs, BugFest is here to help you learn about the critters that call North Carolina home.

They’re creepy, crawly, and “crunchy on the outside.” But don’t be freaked out by these critters, learn about them.

“That’s our main goal of BugFest is we want people to go out into the world and have a different outlook on arthropods and what they can do to help them,” explained Kari Wouk, manager of Public Science Events at the museum.

Since 1993, BugFest has been a popular event at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, this year it is back and bigger, and buggier than ever.

The totally free event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum. Wouk says while you’ll definitely learn something, you’re also bound to have some fun.

“We have lots of educational stations, but we have super fun things too, like arthropod Olympics where kids can pretend to be dung beetles and roll dung balls and ant races where they carry logs,” Wouk said.

That’s because from bees to spiders to butterflies, every bug is essential.

“We want people to learn about these animals and find ways in their lives where they can help bugs, whether it’s planting a native pollinator garden or just not squishing that spider,” Wouk explained.

BugFest may only be one day, but Wouk says we should appreciate the bugs every day.

“Every single one of these animals play a role that is so important in the environment,” she said. “So that’s why we should appreciate them and love them and celebrate them!”

All ages are welcome to attend the event. There will be free food (both bug-related and regular) music, and other demonstrations at the event.

For more on BugFest, if you need any special assistance, or want to volunteer, learn more here BugFest | Programs and Events Calendar.