Building fire extinguished on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out in a building on the North Carolina State University campus Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. at Gardner Hall at 100 Derieux Place, according to N.C. State officials.

Fire officials said there were flames coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

Officials said 35 firefighters were involved in putting out the fire, which happened in a mechanical room. It took 24 minutes to get the fire under control, Raleigh fire officials said.

The Raleigh Fire Department, N.C. State University Fire and Life Safety, and University Police were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was out by 9 p.m. There was no word about injuries.

Gardner Hall is a biology building. The 100,000 square foot South Gardner Hall was added in 1964 and the addition underwent a renovation in 2009, according to the university.