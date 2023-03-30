RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several buildings have been evacuated and several streets are closed in downtown Raleigh because of a gas leak Thursday morning, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

At about 7:44 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 100 block of West Hargett St. in reference to a gas leak and hazmat situation.

They determined it was in the area of Hargett Street and Salisbury Street.

Fire officials said some nearby buildings were evacuated, but did not specify which ones.

The Raleigh Police Department is assisting with street closures in the area.

Officers said street closures are affecting McDowell St. from Hargett St. to Hillsborough St.

(Raleigh Police Department)

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Police said they did not know of any injuries from the gas leak.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the gas leak.

Crews from Duke Energy were also called to the scene, according to the fire department.

