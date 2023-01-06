RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction is wrapping up for a new development in midtown Raleigh.

Raleigh Iron Works

Raleigh Iron Works sits off Atlantic Avenue, just south of Crabtree Creek Trail.

By this summer, the 19-acre property will be a hub for working, living and shopping.

If you look closely – you’ll find a hint of history.

“We think it’s going to be a unique destination for Raleigh,” said Gordon Grubb, the President of real estate agency Grubb Ventures. “We don’t think there’s anything like it in Raleigh because there’s not a true, authentic warehouse district.”

In the 1800s, the Bow Truss building, now part of Raleigh Iron Works, stood in Downtown Raleigh.

In the 1950s, Peden Steel bought it and moved it to the location on Atlantic Ave. It was there that munitions were built for World War I. Peden Steel then built the Double Gable building by its side.

“We did reuse as much of the original site as we could,” said Grubb.

At the site, he pointed out original steel beams in the buildings, the property and even a pair of swings.

“Just so many monuments… the courthouse, churches were built from steel fabricated right here in these buildings,” he said. “So we think that’s what’s unique. We’re going to tell that story.”

To help tell the story, Grubb Ventures worked with Jamestown, a real estate investment and management firm based in New York. The firm had previously worked on projects like Chelsea Market in New York City and Ponce City Market in Atlanta.

Grubb Ventures also brought in architects from New York to work with local architecture firms in the Triangle.

When the development for Raleigh Iron Works is complete, Grubb said old photos of the buildings will be scattered throughout the property.

By the summer, he said crews will finish up construction and businesses will take over the space.

Office space at Raleigh Iron Works

Raleigh Iron Works

Raleigh Iron Works

As of the beginning of January, mix of local and national businesses have already signed leases.

Apartments under construction at Raleigh Iron Works

The last step of the phase – 219 newly-constructed apartments set to open this summer.

“We can’t wait for people to get out here and see it,” Grubb said. “We love to show it off.”