Bulk seafood nearly sells out online days ahead of pickup in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Oh, you wanted to grab some bulk seafood courtesy of Locals Seafood, Fortnight Brewing, and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture? You may be out of luck.

The seafood, which will be caught, packed, and frozen in North Carolina, must be pre-purchased and then picked up at the brewery on Friday.

However, according to Fortnight Brewing’s website, you may only purchase a $30, 5-pound bag of catfish as the crabs, flounder and shrimp have sold out online.

Originally, the seafood items available were:

Frozen prime soft shell crab (cleaned/individually frozen) – $80 for 36 count box (can pull single crabs as needed)

Frozen Whole Flounder (headless/scaled/gutted) – $22 for two fish, approximately 2.5 pounds total

Frozen White Shrimp 36/40 count (headless/in shell) – $35 for a 5-pound block (must thaw all at once)

Frozen Wild Catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for a 5-pound bag (can pull single fillets as needed)

If you’ve already placed an order, print or screenshot your email receipt and show it, along with your ID, when you arrive at the brewery to get your catch on Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Customers must pre-order and pay ahead of time – payment will not be accepted at pickup.

Fortnight Brewing is located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd. in Cary.