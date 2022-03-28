RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bull City Gaming and The American Cancer Society are teaming up to host an e-sports tournament called “Gamers vs. Cancer East” next week that will help combat healthcare inequality in the fight against cancer.

The fully-virtual Rocket League Tournament is set to start at 12 p.m. eastern time on April 9.

The event will stream live at www.twitch.tv/Bullcitygg and feature a $5,000 prize pool. All funds raised will go toward combating healthcare inequality in the fight against cancer.

“Health equity is a core driver for our mission,” said Daniel Widner, vice president of Gamers vs. Cancer.

“Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it does not affect everyone equally. Due primarily to structural racism and socioeconomic inequality, Black communities and other populations are disparately impacted by cancer by experiencing greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment and survival. These issues help guide the American Cancer Society daily in every initiative we undertake – from providing rides to treatment locally to advocating for access to health care nationwide. Support from gamers is critical to our mission, the health of our communities and equality,” Widner added.

The owner of Bull City Gaming, Jatovi McDuffie, says the grassroots e-sports company is always looking for new ways to make a positive difference in the community. Originally the all-online tourney was set to take place in-person at Cary’s Herb C. Young Community Center.

“Even though the plans have changed, the mission is still the same. Our goal is to create an entertaining event and help those in need while doing so. The event on April 9th will be a fun interactive experience we hope you will enjoy and utilize to join the fight vs cancer.” Registration is free for the tournament, which will feature 32 teams competing in the popular Rocket League game.

In a release, the American Cancer Society said it recognizes gaming as a force for good and is partnering with Bull City Gaming and the Town of Cary to build Gamers vs. Cancer East. The April 9 online tournament will launch the initiative, which is also set to feature an in-person gaming expo this fall.

To learn more, visit www.gamersvscancereast.org.