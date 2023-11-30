RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen local fire stations across Wake County are now equipped with bullet proof vests and helmets thanks to additional funding from county leaders. It’s a move meant to protect first responders on the job.

“This is critical,” said County Commissioner Matt Calabria. “We know that nationwide there’s an increased number of injuries and fatalities related to knife and gun injuries related to law enforcement of all kind.”

The gear came after Wake County Commissioners voted to spend $275,000 on the gear for 17 local stations in places including Fuquay-Varina, Apex, and Garner.

“I think if you went back 10 years ago, this was really a non-issue for us on a daily basis… it was something on the back of your mind, but with today’s society and things that occur almost on a daily basis in our country, it’s on the front of their mind,” said Matt Poole, with the Garner Fire Department.

County commissioners voted to spend another $650,000 to get more gear for EMS personnel in the county, committing to distribute that gear another day. They’re hoping continued investments in first responders outside of police not only keeps current employees safe, but attracts new recruits into their teams as well.

“When we’re talking to first responders, when we’re trying to recruit folks from our high schools and institutions of higher education, we can showcase all the things that we’re doing to show that we are making them as safe as humanly possible,” Calabria said.

The gear handed out on Thursday will be put into use once departments complete training on how to properly wear and use it.