WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A one-day camp in Wake Forest this weekend will provide opportunities for kids ages 7-15 who have survived burn injuries to come together, have fun and feel supported.

Camp Celebrate is now in its 40th year and will be held at Camp Kanata on Saturday.

The camp was created in 1982 and was the first of its kind in the U.S. It began as a response to difficulties in finding traditional camping adventures for a group of young burn patients at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals.

While many campers are patients at the Jaycee Burn Center, the camp is open to any pediatric burn survivors in the state. More than 25 similar camps operate in the U.S. and Canada.

“We adapted our camp to be a one-day event. We repeated this format in 2021 and again this year in 2022 to provide the safest camp possible,” said Anita Fields, RN, BSN, Director of Aftercare for the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.

“While we have been sad not to be able to offer our annual weekend program, we are thrilled that we can continue to bring these kids together for at least a day!” Fields said.

Photo courtesy of UNC Health

Photo courtesy of UNC Health

Photo courtesy of UNC Health

ACTIVITIES WILL INCLUDE:

Swimming

Canoeing

Arts and crafts

Fishing

Archery

Campers will also have the chance to meet other kids who share the experience of being burned and some campers even return as adults to serve as counselors and share their experiences and knowledge with the children.

Volunteers from across the state, including firefighters and Jaycees, join the Burn Center staff in providing campers with this enriching camp experience by serving as counselors, program staff, counselor-in-training mentors, and logistics assistants.