MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport deployed an emergency response team to a passenger suffering from burns who arrived on a flight at the airport Monday night, officials said.

RDU officials said they received a medical call that a passenger was suffering from burns on an arriving flight to the airport.

Officials also said the passenger, who has not yet been identified, was checked on-site and then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The flight the passenger was on, where he or she suffered the burns and what contributed to the incident has not yet been released by RDU.