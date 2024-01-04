RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fields at the Prairie Ridge Ecostation in Raleigh were on fire Thursday, but for good reason.

“It’s used as a management technique to take what’s above the ground, burn it back,” explains Emma Blackford, head of the Ecostation. “It exposes seeds and it adds nutrients to the soil through the ash that’s produced.”

She says that burning done in this way is restorative. Everything on top of the ground is dead, but below the surface, roots and seeds and alive and well, waiting for the right time to thrive.

Fields at Prairie Ridge Ecostation in Raleigh undergo a prescribed burn. (Rachel Duensing/CBS 17)

“When we burn, we’re burning back all of that above ground material and what’s left are those living bits below the surface,” she says. “Those seeds are now accessible in terms of the amount of sunlight and the amount of water so they’re exposed in a positive way so they can sprout and start growing.”

Blackford says while burning is often seen as destructive, in this case, it gives the acres of prairies a chance to fight back—and come back stronger.

“We’re trying to cut back on the invasive plants so our native grasses have more of a fighting chance, because the more native grasses we have, the better we’re supporting our native wildlife,” she explains.

So, while the fields don’t look alive right now, they’re still a vital part of our ecosystem and it won’t be long before they’re green and vibrant again.

The North Carolina Forest Service and Raleigh Fire Department were on hand to make sure everything went smoothly.