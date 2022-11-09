RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening.

A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.

A Student Transportation of America bus hit a car from behind, forcing it to collide with two cars in front of it. The driver of the first of two sandwiched cars told a CBS 17 crew on scene.

Bus crash pile-up (Gilat Melamed, Virgil Price/CBS 17).

That same driver confirmed to CBS 17 that each car had one person inside and two of the drivers of those three cars have been taken to the hospital as of 5:30 p.m.

Raleigh police have not released any information at this time, including whether or not students were on the Student Transportation of America bus at the time of the crash.

No one from the bus organization spoke to CBS 17 when approached.