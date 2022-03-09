CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Three children were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a crash involving a school bus, officials said.

The bus was transporting students from Penny Road Elementary School in Cary. The crash, which happened just after 4:45 p.m., also involved an SUV. It happened on the entrance ramp onto U.S. 1 northbound from Tryon Road, according to Town of Cary spokesperson Deanna Hawks.

The driver of the bus and two children were taken to the hospital. All injuries were described as minor, Cary firefighters said, adding that everyone was in good spirits.

In all, there were at least 20 children on the bus.

A Department of Transportation traffic map showed significant traffic impacts in the area. A CBS 17 crew at about 6 p.m. observed about a dozen first responders still at the scene.