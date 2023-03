FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County school bus was involved in a crash, according to police.

This happened Wednesday morning near Hidden Meadow Drive and Johnson Pond Road.

Police said no students were injured.

Officers said the school bus pulled out in front of another vehicle, and that caused the crash.

The other driver had minor injuries, however, officers said that driver was not taken to the hospital.

Police said the bus driver was cited.