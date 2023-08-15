RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plan to deal with the school bus driver shortage in Wake County could have thousands of students getting to school late.

With less than two weeks until traditional schools starts, district leaders were scrambling Tuesday to figure out how to get kids to school without enough bus drivers.

Transportation staff said to accommodate all 90,000 children who need bus service, they have to find options like having some drivers take one group of kids to school then double back and get more children, but that means thousands of students will arrive after school starts.

Under the plan proposed by transportation staff Tuesday, 7,885 students would arrive less than 10 minutes before the bell rings.

Another 1,446 kids are projected to arrive between one and 10 minutes late. About 1,000 students would arrive 11-20 minutes late; 481 would arrive 21-30 minutes late, and 222 would arrive more than half an hour after school starts.

Parent, Chris Kizer, is grateful that his son has had a good experience on the bus, but he said being at school on time is important.

“First period class is definitely important,” he noted. “It’s the top of the day, really got to focus, kind of like breakfast.”

These numbers don’t take into account bus driver absences, which transportation staff says can affect as many as 6,000 riders per day. According to this proposal, that could mean more children arrive late or that some middle and high school students may not have bus transportation when their driver is out sick.

Transportation staff members say they more drivers are being trained, and they hope to reduce the number of children arriving late by mid September.

They estimate they’d need at least 20-30 more drivers to ensure that no children are scheduled to arrive after the bell rings every day.

It’s not yet clear which bus routes and how many schools would be affected. Parents should receive more information on Friday.

Some students rely on the district for breakfast. A district spokesperson says students will still be able to have breakfast at school even if the buses are late.

In Tuesday’s work session, some board members asked if staff could take another look at requirements to become a bus driver, including driving record requirements, to make sure there are no unnecessary road blocks.

As for drivers, Kizer says he’s grateful for everything they do. “They’ve got a huge responsibility as far as getting all the kids to school.”