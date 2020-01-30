Bus involved in wreck near RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a bus that took place near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The crash happened before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Church Road. A CBS 17 crew observed a Marriott Bus shuttle bus damaged. A smaller black car was towed away.
No further information was immediately available.
