Bus involved in wreck near RDU

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a bus that took place near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Church Road. A CBS 17 crew observed a Marriott Bus shuttle bus damaged. A smaller black car was towed away.

No further information was immediately available.

