Bus rolls away, causing chain-reaction crash at Capital Area Transit building, Raleigh police say

The scene at the Capital Area Transit building Sunday afternoon. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An out-of-gear transit bus rolled away, causing a chain reaction crash that ended with damage to a Capital Area Transit building Sunday in Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. at the facility at 4104 Poole Road, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened when a Capital Area Transit bus was not in gear. The bus began rolling and crashed into two smaller shuttle buses, police said.

One of those two shuttle buses then rolled and hit part of the building, according to police.

A column supporting the building was hit by the shuttle bus. Fire crews responded to help evaluate the damage to the building.

No one was hurt. Capital Area Transit is also known as GoRaleigh.

A cost estimate for damage to the three vehicles and the building was not available.