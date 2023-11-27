RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year. Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect Monday to be the third busiest day of this holiday travel period.

However, few people expected to see lines wrapped all the way around terminal two.

“I’ve been flying in and out of RDU pretty much my entire life and I’ve never ever seen it this bad,” said Adam Nye.

RDU increased guest staffing for the travel period and the Park RDU express lot recently reopened, adding 1,000 more parking spaces. The Transportation Security Administration, which has struggled with staffing over the past couple of years, also said it was prepared for the extra passengers. Even with the long lines, these travelers were glad to see the lines moving smoothly.

“It appears to be moving quickly so I think they’re doing a good job as far as I can tell,” said Shannon Beatey.

RDU expects 286,000 travelers to have gone through the airport from last Wednesday through Monday.