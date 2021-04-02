Business is coming back — but some central NC restaurants struggle to find workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While the latest U.S. jobs report shows things are looking up, some restaurants here in the Triangle say they’re struggling to attract new workers.

Sammy Hobgood is the kitchen manager at Big Ed’s in downtown Raleigh and he says they didn’t have to lay anyone off during the pandemic but a few of their workers left because they felt it was still too risky working in a restaurant.

As more customers are now coming back in, he says they’re having a hard time bringing in new employees.

“When the stimulus checks came out two weeks ago, there was an immediate correlation with an uptick in business, so the demand is there but the supply in order to staff the restaurant is not always there,” Hobgood said.

LM Restaurant Group owns Carolina Ale House and more than 20 other restaurants and the group says they’re running into the same issue.

“We’re again looking to continue increasing our staffing and it’s been hard. Every single restaurant is short,” said Amber Moshakos, the group’s president.

If you’re looking for jobs at Big Ed’s, click here.

If you’re interested in positions through LM Restaurant Group, click here.