Businesses across Triangle looking to hire ahead of holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Christmas decorations go up at Crabtree Valley Mall, the hiring signs follow behind Wednesday as the mall held a massive job fair.

Nearly 70 restaurants and stores participated in the fair, including Carmen Carmen Salon which offered $8 an hour base pay plus commission for new employees.

“Hair is a huge holiday type of thing when people are getting ready to go see their family and so we’d like to get a couple more people in here so that we can give our customers the best experience,” said Christine Yanacek-Ward, manager of Carmen Carmen Salon.

Belk also participated, the department store is offering $15 an hour starting and other benefits for full-time staff.

Applicants made their rounds learning more about potential opportunities at each store including full-time, part-time, and seasonal work. However, some say it has to be the right fit before they sign on.

“Well of course hours and pay are driving factors but you can’t just motivate someone with just pay. They have to have the other items, they have to have daycare, they have to be safe, they have to be interested in the whole person and provide for the whole person because those are the jobs that people want to keep,” said Lazarus Long, applicant.

Walmart also held a hiring event Wednesday at five locations across the state including in Hope Mills and Henderson.

The retailer is hiring for several different positions with an average supply chain associate wage of $20.37 an hour based on position, shift, and schedule.

Hiring managers across the triangle are hopeful they’ll get the help they need and fast.

“Just being a part of a team and contributing and helping each other out. It’s definitely a great place to work, a festive place to work, and a merry place to work,” said Shelby Friend, Belk HR manager.

Crabtree Valley Mall will hold another hiring event Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. Walmart will hold another hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations: