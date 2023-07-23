GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been nearly five months since Downtown Garner’s social district took effect, allowing people to buy alcohol in a to-go cup and enjoy it as you walk around downtown.

Four businesses are selling alcohol, including Full Bloom Coffee. The shop’s owner, Patrick Byrd, tells CBS 17 he believes people are just now starting to learn more about the district.

“It’s been a good impact. It’s been a little slow to kick off, we’re only a few months into it but I think it’s going to be very positive for us as we move forward,” Byrd said.

Town leaders said they believe the biggest impact is through events like last Friday’s Summer Food Truck Rodeo. Shayla Douglas with the Town of Garner tells CBS 17 a lot of people brought the to-go cups into downtown businesses.

“People were constantly coming in and out of all of those, making sure they had their social district cup, their sticker,” Douglas said.

Town leaders say they’re now having talks about adding more parking to accommodate the extra traffic they’ve seen over the last couple of years, but there is no timetable when that’ll happen.