RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Masks are no longer required in areas like Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, Zebulon and Morrisville.

Lots of businesses that are gearing up for the weekend say the end to the mandate comes just in time.

Before Friday you had to show proof of vaccination to get through the door at Adam Lindstaedt’s music hall, Pour House. Now, that rule is no longer in place

“Now that the mask mandate is being dropped this felt like the natural time to drop the additional requirement that we had in place to try to help curb this thing,” said Lindstaedt.

He says this month he’s seen an increase in people buying tickets to concerts.

“We’ve had great crowds the last couple of nights and really since the numbers have started to drop we’ve started to see people showing up again,” Lindstaedt said.

Melanie Medlin lives in Raleigh. She says she’s happy to see the mandate lifted.

“I’m excited to go back to a normal life really, really excited… see people’s faces,” said Medlin.

Lindstaedt says he plans to drop the vaccine card requirement for now, but he’ll continue to keep a close eye on case numbers.

“Hopefully we won’t have to do it again but if things come to it we will do whatever’s necessary to try to keep our staff, our bands and the public safe.”