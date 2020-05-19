Businesses in Triangle prepare to reopen in hopes NC moves into Phase 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses across the Triangle are preparing to reopen their doors in the hopes Gov. Roy Cooper decides to move coronavirus restrictions to Phase Two this weekend.

At Som’s Cafe in Raleigh, they’ve adjusted like many others during the pandemic by working on their business model and focusing on online and curbside orders.

“Our business is down about 60 to 70 percent. It’s rough to be in here and have it be just like a ghost town,” said Som’s Cafe co-owner Ashley Odvody.

They’re hoping to reopen their indoor and outdoor seating this Saturday, with new items on the menu.

“We kind of have a plan A and a plan B and a plan C for almost everything. It’s a lot of juggling,” said Odvody.

Cooper said he’s deciding this week whether or not to end Phase One on Friday. That would lift the stay-at-home order, allowing on-site dining again with some restrictions.

Businesses and venues that have been closed for months would also be able to reopen at limited capacity.

YoBa Studio in Raleigh is hoping to be one of them.

“The fact the doors might open on Monday is a huge excitement for the team and an excitement that we might be able to see some of our members,” said Nikki Richardson, yoga instructor and marketing manager at YoBa Studio.

They’ve been offering yoga and other fitness classes online throughout the pandemic.

“We know our studio is often a safe haven for our clients and our members for them to come in, relieve some stress, just get away from their day,” said Richardson.

They plan to start with only having a quarter of their usual class size. They’ll also have stringent social distancing and cleaning measures in place.

YoBa Studio hope’s to regain the client experience they’ve been missing.

“Greeting them when they come in the door, being able to give them a hug. I think that’s probably the thing we miss the most is just that connection with them,” said Richardson.

Cooper said the decision to enter Phase Two will be made after looking at more data. He said he’s hoping the state will be able to and will announce the decision mid-week.

“We believe that economic prosperity and the health of the people can go hand-in-hand,” said Cooper.

